Filipino professor receives $200K grant for disinformation study

Filipino professor and researcher Jonathan Corpus Ong has received a $200K grant for a disinformation study.

The study will focus on the human cost of disinformation and came after his research on political troll farms and fake news in the Philippines.

Ong, an associate professor at the department of communication of the University of Massachusetts Amherst, has been named a 2022 Andrew Carnegie Fellow by the Carnegie Corporation of New York and one of the 28 scholars selected from 300 applicants and got a $200,000 stipend.

Ong graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication in 2003 from Ateneo de Manila University and has also worked as an advertising practitioner and communications professor.

As an Andrew Carnegie fellow, his research will help fight disinformation.

In an interview with ANCX, Ong said that the way trolls “rationalize and justify their work is quite unsettling”.