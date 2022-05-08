Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipino professor receives $200K grant for disinformation study

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Filipino professor and researcher Jonathan Corpus Ong has received a $200K grant for a disinformation study.

The study will focus on the human cost of disinformation and came after his research on political troll farms and fake news in the Philippines.

Ong, an associate professor at the department of communication of the University of Massachusetts Amherst, has been named a 2022 Andrew Carnegie Fellow by the Carnegie Corporation of New York and one of the 28 scholars selected from 300 applicants and got a $200,000 stipend.

RELATED STORY: Vice Ganda slams trolls, says support for candidates not because of ABS-CBN franchise

Ong graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication in 2003 from Ateneo de Manila University and has also worked as an advertising practitioner and communications professor.

As an Andrew Carnegie fellow, his research will help fight disinformation.

In an interview with ANCX, Ong said that the way trolls “rationalize and justify their work is quite unsettling”.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

OFW UAE Abu Dhabi 2022 elections 4

REMINDER: Cut off for overseas voting in Dubai by 7:00 pm today, May 8

4 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2022 celeste cortesi

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi reveals origins of her name

5 hours ago
Elections 2022 embassy 3

Manila declares May 10 as non-working holiday to allow for vital post-election activities

5 hours ago
historic filipinotown

LOOK: Historic Filipinotown gateway unveiled at Beverly Boulevard

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button