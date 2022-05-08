Latest NewsNewsTFT News

E-scooter users in UAE urged to stay on designated paths

Authorities have launched an awareness program in the UAE to ensure e-scooter riders follow traffic rules.

The initiative of the Federal Traffic Council is aimed to encourage riders to follow safety rules.

The campaign with the slogan ‘Traffic safety for users of e-scooters” urges people to use electric vehicles on designated paths and zones only.

E-scooter riders need to wear knee bumpers and reflective clothing while riding especially at night.

Maj Gen Mohammed Saif Al Zafeen, chairman of the Federal Traffic Council, said that they are keen to enhance awareness for all road users including e-scooter riders for the safety of people and initiate awareness messages through field workers.

Zafeen said police patrols will ensure riders follow all safety measures and safety messages would also be posted on social media in Arabic, English, and Urdu while lectures and workshops will also be organized.

Maj Gen Al Zafeen said that the drive has been launched in the aftermath of the government’s new regulations to promote the safe use of the two-wheelers.

E-scooters were allowed in 10 districts and cycling tracks from last month.

