COVID-19 UPDATE: Boats to operate at 100% capacity in Abu Dhabi

Authorities have announced that all tourist yachts and boats can now operate at full capacity in Abu Dhabi.

“Maximum capacity restrictions on all tourist yachts and boats in Abu Dhabi have been lifted,” Abu Dhabi Maritime said.

Since November 25, 2021, boats were only allowed to operate at 80 per cent of their capacity. The increase in capacity came after last month Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee permitted 100 per cent operating capacity for all commercial activities in the emirate after decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases with no deaths reported in past two months.

Authorities also said that the Green Pass on the Al Hosn app will continue after its validity was extended to 30 days for fully vaccinated people.

“Other safety measures in response to Covid-19 are still in place, including the requirement for users to hold a valid Green Pass on the Al Hosn mobile app,” Abu Dhabi Maritime said.

The green status will be checked for the passengers.

