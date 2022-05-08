Bring umbrella, hat, fan if you’re voting in today as Dubai heat reaches up to 38 C

Registered Filipino voters in the UAE who plan to cast their vote in Dubai better bring their umbrellas and water, as temperatures are expected to peak at 37 C

Official weather forecast from the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) states that Dubai will experience temperatures ranging from 29-38 C, while Abu Dhabi will range from 28-37 C.

Yesterday, NCM stated that the highest temperature recorded was at 44.6 C at the Al Dhafra region.

#The_highest_temperature recorded over the country today is 44.6°C in Owtaid (Al Dhafrah Region) at 14:15 and Bada Dafas (Al Dhafra region) by 15:15 UAE Local Time. — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) May 8, 2022

Despite this, thousands of OFWs eager to vote showed up on the weekend under the heat of the sun, just to ensure that their vote counts for the 2022 presidential elections.

Among them was Maureen, an OFW based in Dubai, who revealed that she had to wait for more than four hours under the sweltering heat just to practice her right to suffrage for the first time in nearly two decades.

“Apat na oras po kaming naghintay sa labas tapos dalawang oras pa sa loob bago makaboto. First time ko sa 18 years kong pananatili sa UAE na bumoto. Naghihintay sana ako ng satellite location para sana hindi na pumila ng mahaba,” said Maureen.

Today, May 9, marks the official and sole day for elections in the Philippines and the final day for OAV. This means that the cut-off time will be in sync with schedules in the country, at 3:00 pm UAE time (7:00 pm PH time).

“The cut-off time for 09 May 2022, the last day of voting, remains at 3:00 p.m. (synchronized with 7:00 p.m. PH Time),” added the reminder from the Consulate.

With over 290,182 voters, the UAE ranks at the top of the numbers of registered overseas Filipino voters worldwide.