BBM-Sara Uniteam’s Parañaque miting de avance draws over 1M supporters

The survey frontrunners of the 2022 elections, Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte, capped off their three-month campaign at Parañaque which drew over one million supporters on the ground, according to organizers.

Marcos stated that a vote for their slate is a vote beyond personality politics but for ‘unity’ which has been the center of their campaign for the past three months.

“Alalahanin din po ninyo na ang suporta po ninyo sa UniTeam, para sa tambalang Marcos at saka Duterte ay hindi lamang suporta para sa mga kandidato. Ito ay suporta sa pagkakaisa. Ito ay suporta para sa pag-unlad ng Pilipinas. Ito ay suporta sa magandang kinabukasan,” said Marcos.

In her remarks, Duterte thanked UniTeam members for their enthusiastic support from the start of the 90-day campaign sorties around the country.

“Ibang klase kayo. Mula proclamation rally hanggang miting de avance, ipinakita ninyo na hindi pwedeng matinag ang inyong pagmamahal sa UniTeam. Mula Norte hanggang sa dulo ng Mindanao ay ipinaramdam ninyo sa akin ang init ng inyong pagmamahal at pagtanggap sa akin,” said Duterte.

Massive audiences gathered on the Solaire grounds to see the strong performances of local celebrities such Toni Gonzaga, Andrew E., Willie Revillame, Dulce, Cris Villongco, Kris Lawrence, Geneva Cruz, and others. Andrew E. electrified the crowd once again with his distinctive brand of rap songs and suggested that the UniTeam couple will win by a ‘landslide’ in Monday’s votes.

The audience was also treated to a stunning fireworks display that lasted at least 15 minutes, as well as a world-class synchronized drone performance.