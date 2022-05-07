Woman fails to recover AED 200,000 from ex-husband

The Abu Dhabi Family Court dismissed a lawsuit of a woman against her ex-husband, who allegedly stole AED 200,000 from her bank balance through a blank check.

A woman filed civil and administrative cases against her ex-husband and demanded him to return the money to her along with other attorney fees and other expenses.

Explaining her claim, she said that during the marriage, she was asked to write a blank check, to which she agreed.

After a dispute occurred between them, the defendant allegedly put the amount of the claim in the check and then cashed it out from her account. She attached to her claim a picture of the check and her account statement.

The court indicated that the complainant had based her claim on the fact that she handed the defendant a blank check without reason and that he had placed an amount of 200,000 dirhams and then withdrew it.

Authorities also pointed out that the papers were devoid of any evidence of the validity of what the complainant claimed, and she did not request an investigation to prove that.