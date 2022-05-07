Latest NewsNewsTFT News

US Senate confirms White House pick as new US ambassador to Philippines

12 hours ago

The United States Senate Friday confirmed the White House pick and career diplomat MaryKay Loss Carlson as the next United States ambassador to the Philippines.

The Senate Cloakroom tweeted the confirmation of Carlson as the top US envoy.

Kristie Kenney, who served as the first female US Ambassador to the Philippines, in her reaction tweeted, “Pinoy pals – get ready to welcome a fabulous US Ambassador to the Philippines, MaryKay Carlson!”

US President Joe Biden earlier nominated Carlson, who served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina and was earlier Deputy Chief of Mission in New Delhi, India for 3 years. She has been in foreign service since 1985.

Heather Variava has been ad interim Chargé d’Affaires (CDA) at the US Embassy in Manila since September last year filling the position which became vacant for more than a year since Sung Kim ended his four-year tour of duty in Manila in October 2020.

