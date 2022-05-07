UAE International Driving Licence card to act as ID abroad on loss of passport

The UAE International Driving Licence card will act as an ID abroad for loss of passport, authorities said.

According to the UAE Digital government, the International Driving Permit (IDP) could be used as an identification card and is used to drive vehicles in other countries for being a globally recognized document.

In the event a traffic accident takes place while driving abroad, the insurance will not be valid without the IDP, and in case of no IDP, the driver must pay the accident expenses directly, the Government indicated.

It also said the documents are needed to obtain an IDP in the UAE are:

– Emirati ID

– The passport

– A valid residency visa

– A copy of a valid driving licence issued by the UAE

– Two personal photos

The IDP is valid for one year and renewable thereafter. It can be obtained Electronically through the Emirates Automobile and Tourism Club portal, from the club branches in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain and the Western Region, through the Ministry of Interior app (MOI UAE), from the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) offices in Dubai, Emirates Post offices or Dnata office on Sheikh Zayed Road.

The IDP is issued in ten languages of English, Arabic, French, Spanish, Russian, Chinese, as well as German, Italian, Scandinavian languages, and Portuguese.