Latest NewsNewsTFT News

No COVID-19 death reported in UAE in two months

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The COVID-19 cases are going down in the UAE with no death reported in the last two months.

Data from the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) showed that no COVID-19 deaths were reported in the UAE since March 7 and an average of over 400 cases were reported in the first week of March which declined to nearly 200 in last tthree days.

On Thursday as many as 196 cases were registered. The total number of cases in the UAE has touched 899,835 with no Covid-19-related death reported in the past 24 hours. The number of deaths in the country was 2,302.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi extends green pass validity from 14 to 30 days from April 29 onwards

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Bea Alonzo

Actress Bea Alonzo lists out electoral priorities for Filipinos

4 hours ago
iStock 1132504731

Filipino teacher in US strangled, sexually assaulted by student

4 hours ago
uae international driving license

UAE International Driving Licence card to act as ID abroad on loss of passport

4 hours ago
iStock 1090431444

Abu Dhabi Court awards AED 120,000 to permanent disabled worker who fell from villa

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button