No COVID-19 death reported in UAE in two months

The COVID-19 cases are going down in the UAE with no death reported in the last two months.

Data from the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) showed that no COVID-19 deaths were reported in the UAE since March 7 and an average of over 400 cases were reported in the first week of March which declined to nearly 200 in last tthree days.

On Thursday as many as 196 cases were registered. The total number of cases in the UAE has touched 899,835 with no Covid-19-related death reported in the past 24 hours. The number of deaths in the country was 2,302.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi extends green pass validity from 14 to 30 days from April 29 onwards