Filipino teacher in US strangled, sexually assaulted by student

A Filipino teacher was strangled and sexually assaulted by a student raising worries among the teachers’ community.

The arrest of 16-year-old Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia, a student of Eldorado High School in Las Vegas Clark County School District sent shockwaves among the teachers’ community.

Garcia allegedly strangled, beat up and sexually assaulted the teacher several times while talking about his grades with her.

RELATED STORY: Two Filipino-Americans among victims of hate crime in New York

He punched and strangled her until she lost consciousness and faces charges of attempted murder, sexual assault, , kidnapping, and robbery.

Earlier in Clark County, a 14-year-old reportedly threatened her teacher with a knife while a 15-year-old threatened school staff with a pair of scissors.

Incidents of violence in Clark County schools have prompted the Clark County Education Association and Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak to seek a safer environment for teachers and school employees.