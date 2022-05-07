Filipino students accuse Taiwan university of abuse during internship

Two Filipino students have said that Kao Yuan University in Kaohsiung forced them and other foreign students to undertake manual labor during their internship.

The accusations were hurled in a video at a press conference that was jointly hosted by Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Fan Yun (范雲) and two nongovernmental organizations at the Legislature Friday.

They said that they were made to work nearly 40 hours a week without overtime pay. They also described life in Taiwan as “misery.”

A female Filipino student said in a video that she faced “torture” to the point of experiencing back pain and being unable to move her hands normally and was made to work for some 12 hours in one day at a factory.

Another student said that she had to skip classes due to body pain and “depression from not getting enough sleep and she was sometimes too tired to study”.

Similar experiences were narrated by some other students.