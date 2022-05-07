Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipino students accuse Taiwan university of abuse during internship

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report12 hours ago

Two Filipino students have said that Kao Yuan University in Kaohsiung forced them and other foreign students to undertake manual labor during their internship.

The accusations were hurled in a video at a press conference that was jointly hosted by Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Fan Yun (范雲) and two nongovernmental organizations at the Legislature Friday.

They said that they were made to work nearly 40 hours a week without overtime pay. They also described life in Taiwan as “misery.”

RELATED STORY: Taiwan calls on employers to allow Filipinos to vote in May 9 election

A female Filipino student said in a video that she faced “torture” to the point of experiencing back pain and being unable to move her hands normally and was made to work for some 12 hours in one day at a factory.

Another student said that she had to skip classes due to body pain and “depression from not getting enough sleep and she was sometimes too tired to study”.

Similar experiences were narrated by some other students.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report12 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Dubai landscape sunset

No COVID-19 death reported in UAE in two months

5 hours ago
Bea Alonzo

Actress Bea Alonzo lists out electoral priorities for Filipinos

5 hours ago
iStock 1132504731

Filipino teacher in US strangled, sexually assaulted by student

5 hours ago
uae international driving license

UAE International Driving Licence card to act as ID abroad on loss of passport

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button