Expat workers arrested in Saudi for tampering with gas pump readings

Authorities have arrested some expatriate workers for tampering with gas pump readings in Saudi Arabia.

The workers were nabbed after complaints to the Ministry of Commerce and as videos posted on social media showed them tampering with gas-pump meters, media reports said.

The Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Energy and the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) inspected a number of gas stations following consumer complaints.

A joint statement tweeted by them said that certain workers had modified meter readings to the highest price level, a report in Arab News highlighted.

RELATED STORY: ‘Taas gasolina’: PH fuel prices get double-digit hike

The last 10 readings from gas pumps can be retrieved for accounting purposes or in the event of any complaints or reports, the ministry said.

The statement added that “in order to protect the interests of customers, SASO’s National Metrology Program plans to codify this feature in coordination with gas-pump manufacturers.”

Inspections of specific gas stations in the Eastern Province and Jeddah governorate are continuing for action in any further violations.

“Expatriate employees who are caught red-handed will be sent to the security authorities for deportation and will not be permitted to reenter the Kingdom,” the joint statement read.