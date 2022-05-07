Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Bataan Nuclear Power Plant could be revived if Marcos wins PH polls

A nuclear plant in the Philippines which was left dormant after Ferdinand Marcos’ lost power in 1986 could be revived if his son Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr wins the presidential election.

The Bataan Nuclear Power Plant was built near a fault line and volcanoes in the Philippines makes the area vulnerable to earthquake activity.

The plant built at a cost of US$2.2 billion sits on the coast 18 meters (59 feet) above sea level and will take years to upgrade the outdated analogue technology at a cost of another US$1 billion.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has vowed to speed up the use nuclear power and revival of father’s failed venture.

“We really have to look at nuclear power,” Marcos Jr. said in March.

Marcos Jr. said a South Korean “proposal to rehabilitate the Bataan plant should be revisited.”

The studies by South Korean and Russian experts have shown that it was possible to get the 620-megawatt plant running again.

