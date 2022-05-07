Abu Dhabi Court awards AED 120,000 to permanent disabled worker who fell from villa

The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal has ordered payment of AED 120,000 compensation to a worker for injuries received from a fall in a villa.

The worker in his thirties fell from a height while installing windows in a villa and suffered fractures in the forehead and wrists and brain hemorrhage resulting in permanent disability impacting his physical activities.

RELATED STORY: Woman fails to recover AED 200,000 from ex-husband

A lawsuit was filed by the worker seeking AED 150,000 from the company that employed him along with an interest of 12 percent. The court of First Instance ordered that the company pay the worker AED 40,000 but rejected the demand for interest.

In an appeal against the ruling, the company said the compensation of AED 10,700 to the worker was adequate, but the worker filed an appeal against it.

The court of appeal held that the worker suffered a severe traumatic injury to the head and a permanent disability of 40 percent in the right upper limb and increased the compensation to AED 120,000, but upheld the court of first instance’s decision to reject the payment of interest.