Sara Duterte claims Bongbong Marcos will not sleep with the enemies of the state

Vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte revealed that her running mate and son of late dictator Bongbong Marcos will never sleep with the enemies of the state.

“Sa kampanyang ito, hindi siya nakipagsundo sa mga tao o grupo na sumusuporta sa mga grupo na gustong ipabagsak ang gobyerno,” Duterte said at the campaign rally.

“‘Yan si Bongbong Marcos. Hindi niya ‘yan ginawa para lang manalo siya. ‘Yan si Bongbong Marcos, iboto ninyo. Bongbong Marcos will never sleep with the enemies of the state,” she added.

RELATED STORY: Sara Duterte to continue two legacy programs of President Duterte

Duterte even said that there was one incident when the enemies of the state caused a bomb explosion that later on killed a certain Larry.

“Anong koneksyon ni Larry kay Bongbong Marcos? Sa kampanyang ito, hindi si Bongbong Marcos nakipagusap sa mga grupo na gustong ipabagsak ang gobyerno,” Duterte said.