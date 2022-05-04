Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sara Duterte claims Bongbong Marcos will not sleep with the enemies of the state

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report17 hours ago

Vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte revealed that her running mate and son of late dictator Bongbong Marcos will never sleep with the enemies of the state.

“Sa kampanyang ito, hindi siya nakipagsundo sa mga tao o grupo na sumusuporta sa mga grupo na gustong ipabagsak ang gobyerno,” Duterte said at the campaign rally.

“‘Yan si Bongbong Marcos. Hindi niya ‘yan ginawa para lang manalo siya. ‘Yan si Bongbong Marcos, iboto ninyo. Bongbong Marcos will never sleep with the enemies of the state,” she added.

RELATED STORY: Sara Duterte to continue two legacy programs of President Duterte

Duterte even said that there was one incident when the enemies of the state caused a bomb explosion that later on killed a certain Larry.

“Anong koneksyon ni Larry kay Bongbong Marcos? Sa kampanyang ito, hindi si Bongbong Marcos nakipagusap sa mga grupo na gustong ipabagsak ang gobyerno,” Duterte said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report17 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

leni robredo 2

Robredo camp sees ‘new political movement’ emerge in Philippines

10 hours ago
court gavel hammer

Husband demands AED 100,000 from ex-wife for forgery in Al Ain

10 hours ago
Drunk Woman Portland

GPS woes: Drunk woman drives down stairs, garage

10 hours ago
How Facebook Messenger will replace your smartphone in 2016 1 1

Fil-Ams urge Facebook to take down anti-Robredo troll sites

10 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button