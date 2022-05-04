Pope appoints Martinelli as new Vicar for southern Arabia

Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Paolo Martinelli as apostolic vicar for Southern Arabia, with jurisdiction over Catholics residing in the UAE, Oman and Yemen.

This followed as Bishop Paul Hinder resigned from the pastoral governance of the Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia, who had retired.

Martinelli has since 2014 held the office of auxiliary bishop in the Archdiocese of Milan and is a former professor of theology in Rome.

Hinder was appointed apostolic vicar to Southern Arabia 17 years ago and until Martinelli takes charge he will continue as the Apostolic Administrator of the Vicariate.

Hinder welcomed Martinelli’s appointment. “Bishop Martinelli is well known to me as an outstanding Franciscan Capuchin brother and priest. I am sure that our Vicariate will grow further under his pastoral guidance,” he said.

Earlier in 2019 on the occasion of historic visit to the Arabian Peninsula by the Pope, the head of the Catholic Church, Hinder had termed it as a “historic moment”.

Hinder urged followers to extend love and support to Martinelli.