New syringe-and-vial icon on Alhosn app represents vaccine doses

A new syringe-and-vaccine icon on the Alhosn app profiles of all vaccinated app users represents vaccine doses and is meant for medical use only.

The developers of the UAE’s official vaccine registry and COVID-19 testing record have highlighted that the vaccine icon can be found in the ‘Medical use only’ section of the Alhosn app.

“The new unified icon represents users’ vaccine doses,” the developer said, adding that each vaccine dose is accompanied by a syringe-and-vial icon, along with the date of vaccination, vaccine name, dose number, and vaccination facility specified.

RELATED STORY :10 latest updates about Al Hosn App you need to know

The Alhosn app shows a crossed-out syringe for people who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered.

“The crossed-out syringe icon means that you have received an exemption for a total of 90 days from any COVID-19 related vaccines, [and it] appears after testing positive for COVID-19. Eleven days after receiving a positive PCR test result, your Alhosn app will automatically be green for 30 days, followed by a 60-day exemption, during which you must receive a negative PCR test result every 14 days to maintain the green status,” the developer has explained earlier.