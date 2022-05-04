GPS woes: Drunk woman drives down stairs, garage

A 26-year-old woman drove down the stairs and garage following GPS instructions in drunken state.

The Portland Police charged the woman with drunk driving.

She smashed the car into the staircase of a police station and she said that she followed up GPS instructions to drive through the Portland Police Department’s garage and a pedestrian zone.

The woman drove down the stairs to Middle Street. She said she was following instructions from her GPS.

Portland Police said in a Facebook post that she was intoxicated. “We are fortunate that she didn’t strike anyone and this ended with just a small amount of property damage. Please don’t drink and drive.”