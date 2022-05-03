Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Senator De Lima welcomes admission for former witnesses ‘coerced’ to testify against her in drug case

Staff Report

Senator Leila de Lima has welcomed former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) officer-in-charge Rafael Ragos who had retracted his testimony in the court about the senator’s involvement in the operation of illegal drugs.

De Lima, the most prominent political prisoner under the Duterte regime, said the retraction of Ragos of his allegations should help dismiss the drug case.

“I did not expect, at least at this stage, former NBI Deputy Director and BuCor OIC Rafael Ragos to retract his statements and testimonies implicating me in the Bilibid drug trade. After all, he played along with my persecutors in the Duterte Administration,” she said.

“Five years too late but still appreciated. Sana makonsensya na rin lahat ng nasangkot sa gawa-gawang kaso laban sa akin. Patuloy po ang laban natin para sa katotohanan at hustisya,” Leila De Lima said.

Detained Senator Leila de Lima on Monday took to Twitter to express her thoughts after two key witnesses in the drug case retracted their statements.

“Mahigit 5 taon na akong ipinakulong at naghihintay sa pagkakataong ito. Mahigit 5 taon ng inhustisya. Sa kabila nito, nagpapasalamat ako sa lalong pagtibay at paglabas ng katotohanan na ako ay inosente, at kung sino ang mga nagsabwatan para ako’y siraan, gipitin at patahimikin,” De Lima said in a tweet.

