Sharjah Police issue advisory for safe Eid celebrations

Staff Report

The Sharjah Police (SP) have issued an advisory for safe Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

The Police’s Department of Media and Public Relations launched an electronic awareness campaign titled “Celebrate Safely” for the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

General Arif Hasan Hudeib of the Sharjah Police’s Media and Public Relations Department said the campaign was launched on Friday, April 29.

RELATED STORY: UAE to observe Eid al-Fitr on Monday, May 2: Moon-sighting Committee

The campaign is aimed to improve the UAE community’s safety as part of which awareness film video material has also been posted on the Sharjah Police’s social networking sites during the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

As part of the advisory, the police asked people to follow directional boards located along the beaches and not to leave children unattended.

Dangers of fireworks during the Eid were also asserted as well leaving children alone in vehicles besides adherence to road safety regulations.

