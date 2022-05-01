Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Over 600,000 teachers in PH allowed to not to report on site from May 2 to 13

Teachers in the Philippines will get an option not to report on-site from May 2 to 13 during poll duties.

The Department of Education (DepEd) in a statement on Friday night said it has approved the recommendation of Regional Directors and Field Operations to allow teachers not to report on-site.

DepEd Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones approved the recommendation during a meeting.

“The DepEd Secretary during the joint Execom-Mancom meeting held on Friday considering the best interest of the service and of the teaching force, approved the recommendation of the Regional Directors and Division Superintendents raised through the Governance and Operations Strand, to allow teachers not to report on-site on May 2 to 13,” the DepEd said.

Around 640,000 teachers will serve on poll duties and schools will operate as polling places.

“Teachers and schools are making preparations for election activities and as polling places before election day. There will also be immediate post-election activities in the schools and by the teachers who will serve in the elections,” the agency said.

Those teachers who will not serve as poll workers will continue with academic work.

