Six suspected terrorists shot dead in aftermath of Lanao del Sur clash

Six suspected terrorists have been killed in the clashes in the southern Philippines.

The Philippine troops launched a ground and air offensive killing six people.

Brig Gen Jose Maria Cuerpo, commander of the army’s 103rd Infantry Brigade, said the troops launched the operation in a mountain village in Lanao del Sur province.

Villagers tipped off the presence of armed men ensuing a four-hour fighting in which an undetermined number” of terrorists were wounded.

Four high-powered firearms, a rocket-propelled grenade, numerous rounds of ammunition, and an improvised landmine were recovered from the site.

Earlier on March 1, government forces also carried out an airstrike and ground assault that left eight militants dead.