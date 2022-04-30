Latest NewsNewsTFT News

NCR, over 80 other areas in PH placed under Alert Level 1 until May 15

The government has continued with the retention of Alert Level 1 in the National Capital Region (NCR) until May 15.

There are fears that COVID-19 infections may rise after the May 9 elections.

Acting presidential spokesperson Martin Andanar said the areas under Alert Level 1 from May 1 to 15 are:

For Luzon

Cordillera Administrative Region: Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Baguio City;

Region I: Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Dagupan City;

Region II: Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, and City of Santiago;

Region III: Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Angeles City, and Olongapo City;

Region IV-A: Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Lucena City;

Region IV-B: Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and Puerto Princesa City;

Region V: Albay, Catanduanes, Naga City

For the Visayas

Region VI: Aklan, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo Province, Bacolod City, and Iloilo City;

Region VII: Siquijor, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Mandaue City

Region VIII: Biliran, Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, Ormoc City, and Tacloban City

For Mindanao

Region IX: Zamboanga City;

Region X: Camiguin, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Cagayan de Oro City, and Iligan City;

Region XI: Davao City;

CARAGA: Surigao del Sur and Butuan City

Meanwhile, the following component cities and municipalities are also under Alert Level 1 from May 1 to 15, 2022.

For Luzon

Cordillera Administrative Region: Tublay, Benguet;

Region IV-A: Candelaria, Quezon; Dolores, Quezon; and San Antonio, Quezon;

Region IV-B: Cagayancillo, Palawan;

Region V: Caramoan, Pili, and Tigaon, Camarines Sur; and Capalonga, Camarines Norte

For the Visayas

Region VI: Candoni, Negros Occidental and Tobias Fornier (Dao), Antique;

Region VII: Amlan (Ayuquitan), Negros Oriental and Duero, Bohol;

Region VIII: Matalom, Leyte

For Mindanao

Region IX: Jose Dalman (Ponot) and Labason, Zamboanga del Norte; Molave and Ramon Magsaysay (Liargo) Zamboanga del Sur; and Buug, Zamboanga Sibugay;

Region X: Tudela, Misamis Occidental; Baroy, Lanao del Norte; Lala, Lanao del Norte; and Tubod, Lanao del Norte;

Region XI: Caraga, Davao Oriental;

Region XII: City of Koronadal, South Cotabato; Arakan, North Cotabato; and Lebak, Sultan Kudarat;

CARAGA: Kitcharao, Agusan del Norte; Santa Josefa, Agusan del Sur; Libjo (Albor), Dinagat Islands; and General Luna, Surigao del Norte;

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: South Upi, Maguindanao and Turtle Islands, Tawi-Tawi

However, some highly urbanized cities (HUCs), and independent component cities (ICCs), shall be placed under Alert Level 2 for the same period:

For Luzon

Cordillera Administrative Region: Benguet, Ifugao;

Region II: Nueva Vizcaya;

Region IV-A: Quezon Province;

Region IV-B: Occidental Mindoro and Palawan;

Region V: Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Masbate, and Sorsogon

For the Visayas

Region VI: Antique and Negros Occidental;

Region VII: Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental; and

Region VIII: Leyte, Northern Samar and Western Samar

For Mindanao

Region IX: City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga Sibugay;

Region X: Lanao del Norte and Misamis Occidental;

Region XI: Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro and Davao Occidental;

Region XII: General Santos City, North Cotabato, Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato;

CARAGA: Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte;

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Basilan, Cotabato City, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi

