DILG Secretary hopes resolution of election offense complaints before May 9

Staff Report5 hours ago

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año has hoped that the Commission on Election (Comelec) resolves complaints on election offenses before May 9.

“Gusto natin sana bago mag May 9, mailabas yung mga resolution ng mga kaso na ‘yan, kung madisqualify ba? Hangga’t maaga, malaman na kaagad ng publiko,” Año said in an interview.

Año said the DILG has taken up with Comelec “many” complaints of vote-buying incidents and use of government resources in campaigning. Such practices are prohibited under the Omnibus Election Code.

RELATED STORY: Over 500,000 defective, testing ballots will be destroyed on May 7: Comelec

“Minsan nahihirapan i-discern yan, halimbawa, yung mayor, yung official service gagamitin for a political campaign. Pero ang talagang malinaw na pagka yung pinanghahakot ng a-attend ng rally, bawal na bawal talaga ‘yan,” Año said.

“It’s sometimes difficult to discern, for example, a mayor uses an official service for a political campaign. But what is clear is that if resources are used to gather rally attendees, that’s really prohibited.”

“Ang ginagawa natin, tinutulungan yung mga complainant. Marami na tayong nai-refer sa Comelec, iba’t ibang mga offenses, pati yung alleged vote buying, kasama yung paggamit ng mga resources,” he added.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

