‘Crazy Rich Asians’ author Kevin Kwan pens looks at making movie in Philippines

Kevin Kwan, author of best-selling novel-turned blockbuster Crazy Rich Asians, said he is looking to make a movie set in the Philippines.

Kwan revealed this in Manila during the 21st World Travel and Tourism Council at the Marriott Hotel Manila.

Award-winning film producer Lawrence Bender confirmed that one of the reasons for his visit was to make a movie in the country. He was with Kwan in Manila.

The producer added that “Kevin wrote the script”.

Kwan said that this was his fourth trip to the Philippines which is, “a country with so many amazing locations, cultures, and flavours.”