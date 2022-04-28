Students in UAE warned of fraudulent messages regarding overseas admissions

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) has warned students about fraudulent messages in the UAE.

The Ministry said in a Twitter post that some fraudsters representing UAE’s foreign missions in several countries or as employees were sending text messages and mails promising financial support to students by way of admissions in universities or through payment of tuition fee.

The MoFAIC has urged the public not to respond to such messages and report the matter at 097180024.

