Abu Dhabi Court orders son to return seized cheques to father

The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims has ordered a son to return seized cheques to his father.

The court directed the return of seven cheques by the son, who is in his 20s, as the young man had signed documents acknowledging receipt of them.

The father also asked the court to order his son to return his AED75,000, but the claim was rejected by the court.

The son submitted a counterclaim requesting the introduction of new litigants, the plaintiff’s incompetence in his actions, and a request for a medical committee to sign a disclosure to the plaintiff, and to appoint a guardian to manage his financial and private affairs.

He said that the plaintiff was incompetent in his actions because he was weak and aged.

The son also requested a medical committee to investigate his father’s health and to appoint a guardian to manage his financial and private affairs.