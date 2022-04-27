VP bet David believes Comelec debate cancellation could be ‘scripted’

A vice presidential candidate thinks that the cancellation of the Commission on Elections final debate could have been scripted.

VP bet Rizalito David claimed that the cancellation was probably intentional and specific persons working within the poll body could be behind the incident.

“It could have been a script. Sa panahong ito, maraming magaling gumawa ng script kung paano mo papalabasin na akala mo isang simpleng bagay pero actually meron pala silang ibang balak so gagawa sila ng ibang script so you won’t be suspicious about it,” David said in an interview on CNN Philippines.

David claims that this is possible because he used to be a former legislative staff.

“Siguro as a body, hindi sinasadya. Posibleng may isa o dalawang tao sa Comelec na malaki ang kinalaman sa bagay na yan,” he added.

Comelec said on Monday that instead of a debate they will conduct panel interviews from May 2 to May 6.

“Ewan ko kung di lang nila alam kung ano ang rules na dapat sundin o may sinister plot diyan na ‘wag na lang ituloy ang debate dahil nasa final stretch na,” David said.