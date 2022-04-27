COVAX facility to replace 3.6 million expired jabs: Duque

The Covax facility will replace at least 3.6 million expired COVID-19 vaccine doses which have expired, the Department of Health said on Wednesday.

The expired doses in the Philippines will be replaced by vaccine-sharing platform COVAX.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the expired shots were 1.46 percent of the country’s vaccine inventory and the replacement will be made free of charge.

RELATED STORY: ‘Napakabuti nila sa atin’: Duterte pledges $1M to COVAX facility for vaccine donations

“So, yes sir, papalitan po yan. Ire-replace ng COVAX Facility (that will be replaced. The COVAX Facility will replace it),” the health chief told President Duterte during the “Talk to the People” program.

“Nag meeting na po kami kahapon at meron na po silang sulat sa atin. Walang cost po. Talagang they will replace,” he added.

Duque and vaccine czar Sec Carlito Galvez, Jr. also appealed brand manufacturers to replace expired or near-expiring COVID-19 vaccines.

READ ON: Top PH official pegs vaccine wastage at below 2% of total supply

“‘Yung mga expiring na lahat, maaaring palitan ng COVAX ng freshly-manufactured at mataas ang shelf life na more or less 6 months or one year,” he noted.

Duterte said he was happy with the move of the COVAX Facility.

“That’s nice of them to do that. It’s a distinct humanitarian sentiment,” he said.