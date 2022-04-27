Latest NewsNewsTFT News

COVAX facility to replace 3.6 million expired jabs: Duque

The Covax facility will replace at least 3.6 million expired COVID-19 vaccine doses which have expired, the Department of Health said on Wednesday.

The expired doses in the Philippines will be replaced by vaccine-sharing platform COVAX.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the expired shots were 1.46 percent of the country’s vaccine inventory and the replacement will be made free of charge.

“So, yes sir, papalitan po yan. Ire-replace ng COVAX Facility (that will be replaced. The COVAX Facility will replace it),” the health chief told President Duterte during the “Talk to the People” program.

“Nag meeting na po kami kahapon at meron na po silang sulat sa atin. Walang cost po. Talagang they will replace,” he added.

Duque and vaccine czar Sec Carlito Galvez, Jr. also appealed brand manufacturers to replace expired or near-expiring COVID-19 vaccines.

“‘Yung mga expiring na lahat, maaaring palitan ng COVAX ng freshly-manufactured at mataas ang shelf life na more or less 6 months or one year,” he noted.

Duterte said he was happy with the move of the COVAX Facility.

“That’s nice of them to do that. It’s a distinct humanitarian sentiment,” he said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

