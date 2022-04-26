Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discuss success of Expo 2020 Dubai

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - April 25, 2022: HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces (L), meets with HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Defence (R), at Al Marmoum. ( Mohamed Al Hammadi / Ministry of Presidential Affairs ) ---

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, recently met with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, at Al Marmoom in Dubai.

During the meeting, Their Highnesses discussed Expo 2020 Dubai’s success in bringing together nations and institutions from across the world to share innovative ideas and solutions to address key challenges facing the global community and providing a platform for showcasing economic opportunities and diverse cultures from across the world. The two leaders also discussed the UAE’s ability to achieve high rankings in various global indices despite the worldwide repercussions of the pandemic over the last two years.

RELATED STORY: Expo 2020: UAE’s legacy to the world

Furthermore, Their Highnesses discussed various facets of the UAE’s development journey and economic initiatives that form part of the ‘Projects of the 50’. They also discussed the preparations for the next 50-year phase of the nation’s growth. In addition, they reviewed the progress of the UAE’s strategic development plans and mega projects aimed at enhancing growth and social welfare, as well as the government’s efforts to provide the highest quality of life to both citizens and residents.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Dirty vehicle car abandoned UAE Abu Dhabi

Impounded vehicles to be auctioned if traffic fines exceed AED7,000 in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
Dubai airport WAM

Airlines advise passengers of shifts from Dubai Int’l Airport to Dubai World Central for next 45 days

3 hours ago
comelec debates 2022 1

Comelec to probe ‘disadvantageous deal’ with private firm on poll debates

3 hours ago
Bongbong Marcos Cebu

Marcos’ support base grows 5% in latest PUBLiCUS Asia survey

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button