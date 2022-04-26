LOOK: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discuss success of Expo 2020 Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, recently met with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, at Al Marmoom in Dubai.

During the meeting, Their Highnesses discussed Expo 2020 Dubai’s success in bringing together nations and institutions from across the world to share innovative ideas and solutions to address key challenges facing the global community and providing a platform for showcasing economic opportunities and diverse cultures from across the world. The two leaders also discussed the UAE’s ability to achieve high rankings in various global indices despite the worldwide repercussions of the pandemic over the last two years.

Furthermore, Their Highnesses discussed various facets of the UAE’s development journey and economic initiatives that form part of the ‘Projects of the 50’. They also discussed the preparations for the next 50-year phase of the nation’s growth. In addition, they reviewed the progress of the UAE’s strategic development plans and mega projects aimed at enhancing growth and social welfare, as well as the government’s efforts to provide the highest quality of life to both citizens and residents.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.