Sharjah Police catches two trailer thieves within two hours after owner posts video of crime online

The Department of Criminal Investigation at the Sharjah Police General Command has arrested two men who stole a trailer and outing gear from the front of a house in the Al-Barashi area.

Earlier, a video clip of the owner of the house spread on social media as he explained the occurrence of the theft crime.

Colonel Omar Abu Al-Zoud, Director of the Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation at Sharjah Police, stated that they immediately formed a crew to search the trailer and catch the perpetrators as soon as the video clip spread thru social media.

Authorities spotted both offenders in less than two hours from when the video was posted.

Colonel Omar Abu Al-Zoud: “The proprietor of the residence witnessed the theft thru surveillance cameras.”

Abu Al-Zoud revealed that the owner of the house observed the disappearance of his trailer and his other gear in front of his house during the early hours of the morning as seen through CCTV cameras installed outside his home.

Both offenders have been arrested pending trial and have been referred to Public Prosecution.

Abu Al-Zoud praised the sense of urgency of the criminal investigation officers to maintain safety and safety, owing to their know-how and experience.

He urged the public to avoid posting videos of theft and crime on social media to avoid violating the country’s laws and instructed the public to contact the police immediately when they learn that a crime such as theft has taken place in their home. He also stressed the importance of installing surveillance cameras in homes, which helps detect and deter crimes and thefts.