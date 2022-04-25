Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Moreno insists his campaign rallies attract ‘real supporters’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Presidential candidate and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno is not bothered by hundreds of thousands showing up in his rivals’ rallies saying his supporters are ‘organic’.

Moreno’s rallies in the past weeks gathered “tens of thousands of real supporters, a contradiction of what he previously said that he will not copy his opponents’ campaign strategy.

RELATED STORY: Isko Moreno refuses to apologize, reiterates call for Leni to withdraw

“Don’t panic, it’s organic!” Moreno was quoted as saying in the statement.

Moreno adds that there is a silent majority supporting his candidacy.

“Kasi ayoko ng ‘motor-paid.’ Magastos ang ‘motor-paid. Di ba, I mean, bakit ko naman babaliwin ang sarili ko ng 40,000 na tao pero binayaran ko naman sila ng tig-lilimang daan,” he said.

READ ON: Isko Moreno calls pre-election surveys ‘mind conditioning’

Moreno’s campaign strategist Lito Banayo aslo echoed Moreno’s statement.

“I think many of you have covered our field sorties. And you’ve seen the warmth. These are organic. We do not bring people to our rallies. In fact, we do not have big rallies, for that matter because we don’t consider that to be cost-effective. I mean, it costs a lot of money, but the correlation between voting and presence in campaign rallies where you have bigtime entertainers does not correlate on a one-on-one basis,” Banayo said.

