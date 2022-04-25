Customs seizes counterfeit health products worth Php31.5M in Manila

The Bureau of Customs has seized counterfeit and unregistered health products worth P31.5M in Manila on April 19.

The seizure was made in Sta Cruz, Manila and the goods were seized from warehouses at 1005 Ongpin Street, Santa Cruz, Manila and Units A, B, C, and D at 641 Fernandez Street, Santa Cruz, Manila.

The BOC said that the seized goods include Lianhua Lung Cleansing Tea, Healthy Brain Pills, Gluta Lipo, Lidan Tablets, Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa, and Vita herbs.

RELATED STORY: ‘Ginisang sibuyas!’: Customs burns down smuggled onions worth Php13.5M

The goods bearing Chinese brand names seemed to be violating the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act Republic Act and the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.

This came weeks after an environmental watchdog said the whitening products contained high mercury content in Baclaran.