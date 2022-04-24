Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Robredo rejects claims of CPP founder Joma Sison as her advisor

Presidential candidate and Vice-President Leni Robredo on Saturday rejected claims that Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founder Jose Maria Sison was her advisor.

She said that her camp was looking at possible legal action against people spreading fake news and she said that she has never even talked with the Sison who is in self-exile in the Netherlands.

“Walang katotohanan ang kuwento na ‘adviser’ ko o ng ating kampanya si Jose Maria Sison. Hindi ko pa siya nakakausap kahit minsan, personal man o sa anumang paraan,” Robredo said in a statement.

“Ilang ulit ko na ring inilinaw na hindi ako kailanman makikipag-ugnayan sa sinumang indibidwal o grupo na gumagamit ng dahas para isulong ang interes.

“Malinaw na kasinungalingan ang paratang na siya ay nagbibigay ng ‘advice’ sa akin o sinuman sa aking staff.”

Robredo has been repeatedly linked to the communist movement, but she rejected claims that she has aligned herself with Sison, the chief political consultant National Democratic Front of the Philippines.

“Kasalukuyang pinag-aaralan na ng ating mga abogado ang pagsampa ng nararapat na kaso para panagutin ang nagpalabas ng kasinungalingang ito,” Robredo added.

