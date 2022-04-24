Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Over $74,000 undeclared gold seized in India from Dubai passengers

Over $74,000 worth of gold was seized in India in one week from passengers travelling from Dubai.

Apart from the confiscated gold, $38,000 in cash was also seized by Indian customs officials from passengers travelling to and from Dubai this week.

An undeclared quantity of gold was confiscated from an Indian passenger arriving from Dubai at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Tuesday, April 19.

The gold chain that he wore around his neck and gold bars stuffed in his pockets were seized.

An Indian passenger travelling to Dubai on Sunday, April 17.was also found with a bag containing Saudi Arabian riyal and UAE dirham worth around $38,000, which was in excess of undeclared cash allowed from India into Dubai.

