Latest NewsNewsTFT News

One hurt, 60 houses damaged in freak tornado in Cotabato City

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Photo from DXMS Radyo Bida Cotabato City.

About 60 houses were damaged while one person was hurt in a freak tornado in Cotabato City.

The tornado hit the riverside communities here early evening on Thursday.

Fhad Arap Bacol, village councilman of Barangay Kalanganan 1, said strong winds accompanied by heavy rains hit Purok Kidepo at about 5 pm when the villagers were preparing to break their fast.

The affected communities, Barangays Kalanganan 1 and 2, are located besides the Rio Grande de Mindanao, also known as “Cotabato City bucana.”

The freak weather event also reportedly damaged watercraft and pump boats.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Bongbong Marcos Migz Zubiri

Zubiri says Marcos won’t be a dictator

3 hours ago
Ai ai delas Alas Harry Roque

Harry Roque to Ai-ai Delas Alas: Hindi kayo mawawalan ng prangkisa

3 hours ago
Jake Cuenca Kylie Verzosa break up

Celebrity couple Jake Cuenca, Kylie Verzosa announce breakup

3 hours ago
Gold dowry

Over $74,000 undeclared gold seized in India from Dubai passengers

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button