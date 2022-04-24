One hurt, 60 houses damaged in freak tornado in Cotabato City

About 60 houses were damaged while one person was hurt in a freak tornado in Cotabato City.

The tornado hit the riverside communities here early evening on Thursday.

Fhad Arap Bacol, village councilman of Barangay Kalanganan 1, said strong winds accompanied by heavy rains hit Purok Kidepo at about 5 pm when the villagers were preparing to break their fast.

The affected communities, Barangays Kalanganan 1 and 2, are located besides the Rio Grande de Mindanao, also known as “Cotabato City bucana.”

The freak weather event also reportedly damaged watercraft and pump boats.