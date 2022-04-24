KNOW THE LAW: AED400 fine, 4 black points for tailgating in RAK

The Ras Al Khaimah Police has said that the motorists could face an AED400 fine and 4 black points for tailgating.

RAK Police posted a video on Twitter underscoring the need for maintenance of safe distance behind vehicles.

RELATED STORY: Ras Al Khaimah residents warned of unsolicited text messages offering drugs

The safe distance will ensure that the people’s lives are not at risk, it said.

Authorities have urged motorists to obey speed limits, especially during Ramadan emphasizing that speeding before Iftar or Taraweeh prayers was a leading cause of road mishaps.