KNOW THE LAW: AED 1 million fine for online prostitution in UAE

Online prostitution will attract jail and up to AED1 million in fine, the UAE Public Prosecution (PP) has warned.

In a post on its social media accounts, the prosecution explained the penalty for the use of internet to engage in prostitution and other illicit activities.

The post said, “Under Article No. 33 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combating Rumours and Cybercrimes, any person who incites or entices another to engage in prostitution or debauchery or assist therein, using a computer network or any means of information technology shall be sentenced to temporary imprisonment or a fine ranging between AED25,000 and AED1 million.”

It added: “The penalty shall be imprisonment for a minimum term of 5 years or a maximum fine not less than AED1 million if the victim is a child.”