Efficiency saves 12.4 billion gallons of water in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region

The Department of Municipalities and Transport of Abu Dhabi has saved 12.4 billion gallons of water in the Al Dhafra region through efficient groundwater usage.

The water consumption has been slashed by 75 percent due to better irrigation methods with 12.4 billion gallons of water saved in 2021.

The Al Dhafra Region Municipality (DRM) has implemented several programmes in line with UN’s Sustainable Development Goals to improve the region’s vegetation by reducing groundwater usage to irrigate the trees and “increasing irrigation efficiency in green spaces, mid-streets islands, and roadside plants using innovative methods.”

The DMT will gradually expand the sustainability strategy to additional cities within the emirate in phases.

With only 1.2 millimetres of rain fell in the first three months of 2021 as per the National Centre of Meteorology the dry spell forced authorities to focus on water-saving initiatives which included improving the use of groundwater in Al Dhafra.

Local plant species covered an area of 58,000 square metres while the municipality also removed 61,611 harmful trees from communities across the region which were severely affecting groundwater levels.

Replacement with local plant species reduced water consumption by 66 million gallons a year. Authorities also decommissioned groundwater wells near Jebel Dhanna and along the Ghweifat International Highway.