Woman jailed for 6 months for assaulting, robbing boyfriend in Dubai

A woman was sentenced to 6-months in jail for assaulting and robbing her boyfriend in Dubai along with her brother.

The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced the African woman and her brother to six months in jail, to be followed by deportation.

They were also fined with AED7,700 for kidnapping and detaining an individual in league with another man, who is absconding.

RELATED STORY: Woman arrested for assaulting two police officers in Fujairah

The convicts also stole his mobile phone and money in November last year.

A complaint of assault and robbery was made by the victim against three Africans.

He said the woman called him to her residence where he was tied up while his mobile phone and AED2,500 were stolen.

READ ON: Woman arrested after trying to smuggle to Dubai 5 suitcases stuffed with AED12 million worth of cash

Nearly 30 minutes later the victim was taken to Sharjah to prevent the incident from being reported to the police.

As the trio stopped near a grocery to buy water, the victim ran away from the vehicle to report the incident to the cops.