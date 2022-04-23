UAE gov’t freezes assets of Irish drug-trafficking gang Kinahan

The UAE has frozen the assets of Irish drug-trafficking gang Kinahan.

The members of the Kinahan Organised Crime Group are facing US sanctions, with the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control earlier placing sanctions on seven of its senior members.

Earlier this month, US authorities offered a $5-million reward for information on the gang, which led to the arrest and conviction of its leaders.

Daniel Kinahan, 44, has been named in the Irish courts as the head of one of Europe’s most prominent drug gangs while his father Christopher Snr, 65, and brother Christopher Jnr, 41, also face sanctions.

Kinahan associates Sean McGovern, Ian Dixon, Bernard Clancy and John Morrissey also facing US sanctions.

After freezing their assets, the UAE government takes “allegations of criminal activity extremely seriously.”

The National quoted a a UAE government statement as saying, “The relevant authorities cooperate closely on cases involving foreign elements, in line with the UAE’s international commitments and national legal framework for combating illicit activity. In the case of the Kinahan Organised Crime Group, the UAE has been working proactively on its own investigations and as a result of this all relevant assets have been frozen.”

“The UAE will continue to pursue its own investigations, and work in close collaboration with relevant authorities in the US, UK, Ireland and Spain on this case.”