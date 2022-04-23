Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE gov’t freezes assets of Irish drug-trafficking gang Kinahan

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

The UAE has frozen the assets of Irish drug-trafficking gang Kinahan.

The members of the Kinahan Organised Crime Group are facing US sanctions, with the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control earlier placing sanctions on seven of its senior members.

Earlier this month, US authorities offered a $5-million reward for information on the gang, which led to the arrest and conviction of its leaders.

RELATED STORY: Dubai Police foil bid to smuggle $18.7 million drugs hidden in solar panels

Daniel Kinahan, 44, has been named in the Irish courts as the head of one of Europe’s most prominent drug gangs while his father Christopher Snr, 65, and brother Christopher Jnr, 41, also face sanctions.

Kinahan associates Sean McGovern, Ian Dixon, Bernard Clancy and John Morrissey also facing US sanctions.

After freezing their assets, the UAE government takes “allegations of criminal activity extremely seriously.”

READ ON: WATCH: Abu Dhabi Police seize AED 150 million worth of illegal drugs hidden in pet food

The National quoted a a UAE government statement as saying, “The relevant authorities cooperate closely on cases involving foreign elements, in line with the UAE’s international commitments and national legal framework for combating illicit activity. In the case of the Kinahan Organised Crime Group, the UAE has been working proactively on its own investigations and as a result of this all relevant assets have been frozen.”

“The UAE will continue to pursue its own investigations, and work in close collaboration with relevant authorities in the US, UK, Ireland and Spain on this case.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Leni BARMM

Robredo secures BARMM major party, MILF endorsement on her birthday

2 hours ago
Isko Leni 1

Isko Moreno greets Leni Robredo on her birthday after calling her ‘matapobre’

2 hours ago
iStock 1222894162

Top PH official pegs vaccine wastage at below 2% of total supply

5 hours ago
Ajman road stock photo

Ajman police to impose AED1,500 fine, 6 black points for speed-limit violation

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button