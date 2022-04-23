Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Two arrested in PH after seizure of drugs worth Php 800k

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report25 mins ago

The Anti-narcotics officers of the Philippine National Police (PNP) arrested two people after the recovery of drugs valued at P800,000 in the Philippines.

The arrests were made in two separate operations in Central and Southern Luzon, during which P800,000 worth of crystal meth, locally known as “shabu”, was seized.

RELATED STORY: Ex-actress, 4 others arrested in Quezon City drug buy bust

PNP chief Gen Dionardo Carlos said the first suspect Jayson Joven, 24, was arrested by local police during an operation in Bagong Bayan, Barangay Cutcut, Angeles City at 7:45 p.m, April 20 and was a “high-value target.”

Three transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing about 60 grams estimated to be worth P408,000 were confiscated from the suspect during the arrest.

The second suspect identified as Princess Bariwa Gundayao, 37, was also arrested by regional police officers in an operation along Lupang Arenda, Barangay Sta. Ana, Taytay, Rizal.

READ ON: Duterte hopes next president will intensify fight vs. illegal drugs

Officers confiscated 70 grams of “shabu” in five transparent plastic sachets estimated to be worth P476,000.

The suspects are now facing separate criminal charges for violations of RA 9165 or “The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report25 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Dubai EV Community Hub

Dubai launches community hub for electric vehicles

1 min ago
7 shopping 1

Dubai Shopping Malls Group to give up to AED 200,000 Eidiya to shoppers

8 mins ago
Dubai generic landscape web 1

Post-COVID arrivals in Dubai pushes population above 3.5 million mark

15 mins ago
Closed closure

Restaurant shut down in Abu Dhabi over food safety violations

18 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button