Two arrested in PH after seizure of drugs worth Php 800k

The Anti-narcotics officers of the Philippine National Police (PNP) arrested two people after the recovery of drugs valued at P800,000 in the Philippines.

The arrests were made in two separate operations in Central and Southern Luzon, during which P800,000 worth of crystal meth, locally known as “shabu”, was seized.

PNP chief Gen Dionardo Carlos said the first suspect Jayson Joven, 24, was arrested by local police during an operation in Bagong Bayan, Barangay Cutcut, Angeles City at 7:45 p.m, April 20 and was a “high-value target.”

Three transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing about 60 grams estimated to be worth P408,000 were confiscated from the suspect during the arrest.

The second suspect identified as Princess Bariwa Gundayao, 37, was also arrested by regional police officers in an operation along Lupang Arenda, Barangay Sta. Ana, Taytay, Rizal.

Officers confiscated 70 grams of “shabu” in five transparent plastic sachets estimated to be worth P476,000.

The suspects are now facing separate criminal charges for violations of RA 9165 or “The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.”