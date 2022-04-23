Top PH official pegs vaccine wastage at below 2% of total supply

A top official in the Philippines has said that vaccine wastage in the country was less than 2 per cent of the total supply.

Less than 2 per cent was wasted from over 244 million of the country’s stocks.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online media forum that this was lower than the 10 percent the World Health Organization standard for vaccination wastage.

Vergeire said that some COVID-19 vaccines were not used due to the presence of contaminants and precipitation while the government was coordinating with the countries about the donation of doses nearing expiry.

“Definitely itong sa Myanmar ay ongoing na po ang negotiations. Sa Papua New Guinea, hindi pa po nauumpisahan ang pakikipag usap, isa lang po sya sa mga proposed na countries na pwedeng pagbigyan ng ating mga bakuna,” she said.

The government is looking to donate 5 million doses of Sputnik V – components 1 and 2 to Myanmar.

Nearly 145 million Covid-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide.