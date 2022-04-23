Southeast Asian nations eye possibility of unified health passport

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat has said that Southeast Asian nations are looking at the possibility of a unified health passport to facilitate seamless travel.

She stated this while being asked to respond on the viability of a “global health passport” that could be adopted across continents during the 2022 World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit.

“Actually we are talking in the Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), we start first with Asean, Southeast Asia in unifying our health protocols. [W]hat’s more important is to make it less tedious so that you don’t have to answer so many things and for the traveler to just not think that it’s such a burden to travel. We want to make it as seamless as possible,” she added.

The summit was attended by more than 1,000 delegates in Manila. WTTC president and CEO Julia Simpson cited the European Union’s green travel pass or the Digital Covid Certificate followed by 62 countries for countries to use one platform.