Robredo secures BARMM major party, MILF endorsement on her birthday

Vice President Leni Robredo has secured a crucial endorsement from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and its political party the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP) on Saturday.

MILF and UBJP officials, including those who are part of the Bangsamoro Government held a press conference inside Camp Darapanan in Maguindanao and confirm that they are backing Robredo’s presidential bid.

RELATED STORY: Isko Moreno greets Leni Robredo on her birthday after calling her ‘matapobre’

MILF officials previously warned that they should not vote for someone who will bring back the horrors experienced by the Moro people.

Of all presidential candidates, Bongbong Marcos’ father committed atrocities against the Moros.

The Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), were formed during the martial law era in an attempt to defend the Moro people from military abuses.