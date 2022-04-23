Researchers urge extra caution after woman in Spain tests COVID-positive twice in 21 days

Researchers emphasized the need for extra caution after a woman tested COVID-19 positive twice in the last 21 days.

Researchers in Spain said the healthcare worker, 31, tested positive on a PCR on December 20, 2021, and she was asymptomatic.

The woman tested positive 12 days after receiving a booster shot.

On January 10, however, after coughing and fever, she underwent another PCR test, which was positive.

Her genome sequencing showed infection by different variants with the first infection in late December reported due to the Delta variant and the second in January attributed to Omicron.

According to researchers, it showed the ability of Omicron to evade antibodies generated by vaccines and previous infections.

Dr Gemma Recio, of the Institut Catala de Salut in Tarragona, Spain, said people “who have had COVID-19 cannot assume they are protected against reinfection, even if they have been fully vaccinated.”