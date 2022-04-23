Post-COVID arrivals in Dubai pushes population above 3.5 million mark

New arrivals in the emirate of Dubai have pushed its population above the 3.5-million mark.

The Dubai Statistics Centre’s live population counter stood at 3,500,105 Thursday and between the end of 2020 and April 2022, the population rose by close to 100,000.

Last week, the private school population of Dubai crossed 300,000 mark, and there was growth of over 14,000 since the start of the academic year in September 2021.

The number of pupils enrolled remains 303,262 which is a sharp rise to the 289,019 total in September and above the pre-pandemic level of 295,148 children in 2019-2020.

Several population experts have told The National that the rise in enrollment will increase the need for new schools as well as new houses.