PH suspends oil & gas exploration in West Philippine Sea

The Philippines has stopped oil and gas exploration in the West Philippine Sea.

Local companies involved in two projects off the Palawan province were asked to stop work.

“SJPCC suspended all exploration activities within the disputed areas in West Philippine Sea,” said presidential spokesman Martin Andanar without providing a reason.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman revealed on Wednesday that this came as the country was trying to strike a deal with Beijing on a joint energy project.

The drilling off the Philippines coast was allowed in October 2020 as Duterte lifted a 2014 moratorium, raising expectations of joint exploration in the waters, which is believed to hold rich deposits of oil and gas.

Manila in 2018 signed an agreement with Beijing for oil and gas development while setting aside the territorial dispute.

Jay Batongbacal, director of the University of the Philippines’ Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea however, said the two governments have yet to identify specific projects.

Batongbacal told AFP the suspension signalled that “China is essentially trying to make the Philippines agree to joint exploration and development only on China’s terms.”