Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH suspends oil & gas exploration in West Philippine Sea

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report35 mins ago

The Philippines has stopped oil and gas exploration in the West Philippine Sea.

Local companies involved in two projects off the Palawan province were asked to stop work.

“SJPCC suspended all exploration activities within the disputed areas in West Philippine Sea,” said presidential spokesman Martin Andanar without providing a reason.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman revealed on Wednesday that this came as the country was trying to strike a deal with Beijing on a joint energy project.

RELATED STORY: ‘History will judge you very well’: Enrile backs Duterte’s stance on West Philippine Sea

The drilling off the Philippines coast was allowed in October 2020 as Duterte lifted a 2014 moratorium, raising expectations of joint exploration in the waters, which is believed to hold rich deposits of oil and gas.

Manila in 2018 signed an agreement with Beijing for oil and gas development while setting aside the territorial dispute.

Jay Batongbacal, director of the University of the Philippines’ Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea however, said the two governments have yet to identify specific projects.

Batongbacal told AFP the suspension signalled that “China is essentially trying to make the Philippines agree to joint exploration and development only on China’s terms.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report35 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Dubai EV Community Hub

Dubai launches community hub for electric vehicles

4 mins ago
7 shopping 1

Dubai Shopping Malls Group to give up to AED 200,000 Eidiya to shoppers

11 mins ago
Dubai generic landscape web 1

Post-COVID arrivals in Dubai pushes population above 3.5 million mark

18 mins ago
Closed closure

Restaurant shut down in Abu Dhabi over food safety violations

21 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button