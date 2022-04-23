LGUs, volunteers clean up trash piles left at Leni-Kiko Ceboom grand rally

Massive trash piles were left at the Ceboom Grand rally at the North Reclamation Area (NRA) in Mandaue City which was held in support of presidential candidate Leni Robredo and vice-presidential candidate Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.

Thousands of people attended the Ceboom rally leaving behind heaps of trash.

Three truckloads of trash were left at the venue which was collected by at least 50 government and volunteer private employees.

The rally was held on April 22.

Department of General Services chief of Mandaue City, Engineer Marivic Cabigas, said that they had deployed about 40 personnel for the cleaning operation.

Ricky Ballesteros, lead organizer of the Ceboom event, said that the volunteers couldn’t collect the trash late into the night as the area was big in size.

“Just imagine you have to clean up the whole 5.2 hectares sa land area unya lapok kaayo’s tanan. It is difficult to clean a huge area. After the event, kita na ko even ang sagbot lapok kaayo. I was there the whole time taking videos and pictures cleaning the whole place,” said Ballesteros.

The personnel were also deployed by the University of Cebu for the cleaning work.