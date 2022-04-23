Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Isko Moreno greets Leni Robredo on her birthday after calling her ‘matapobre’

Presidential candidate Isko Moreno is wishing Vice President Leni Robredo all the best on her 57th birthday on April 23.

Moreno has been attacking Robredo in recent days and even called for her withdrawal from the presidential race.

“Binabati ko ng ating kagalang-galang na Vice President. I wish her all the best. I know she is in good places,” he told reporters.

Moreno has been tagging Robredo supporters as bullies and arrogant for asking other candidates to withdraw from the race.

Moreno believes that despite dismal survey numbers, he has a better chance at defeating survey frontrunner Bongbong Marcos.

“Hindi naman ako nakikipag-away, eh. I’m just stating the facts na bully sila. Sila matapobre. Maliit ang tingin nila sa amin, mataas ang pagtingin nila sa sarili nila kaya sila nanghihingi ng withdrawal ng kanilang kalaban,” Moreno had said.

